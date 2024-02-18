Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells $36,525.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quanterix Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $26.20 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $27,744,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Quanterix by 6,788.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 734,306 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 84.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,945,000 after acquiring an additional 646,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

