PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $18,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

