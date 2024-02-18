PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 9,099 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $148.94.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

