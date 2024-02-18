Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Raised to $79.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Parsons has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 42,393 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 812,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,937,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

