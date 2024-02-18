PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,862 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $353,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 15.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $3,464,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $107.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

