Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.