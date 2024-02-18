NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Down 0.4%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.63. 6,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

NI Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91.

Get NI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in NI by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 530,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NI by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 337,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NI by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

See Also

