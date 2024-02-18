MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

MSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $178.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.41. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $69,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,252,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $63,771,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $40,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

