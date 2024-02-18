Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,614,000 after buying an additional 687,321 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $75.96.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

