Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Shares Down 3.6%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 35,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 84,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Monument Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$44.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

