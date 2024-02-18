Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 320 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 42.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 131,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 63.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

