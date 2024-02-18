Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,070 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,795,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $397.96 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $404.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.93 and its 200 day moving average is $352.36.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.