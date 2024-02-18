Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Bread Financial worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 494,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,014,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

BFH opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

