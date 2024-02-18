Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $900,000 Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xerox by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 6.1% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xerox

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.