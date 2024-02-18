Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 23.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $2,275,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 37.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 134,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 100.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntsman

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.