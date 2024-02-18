Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 23.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth $2,275,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 37.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 134,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 100.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Price Performance
Huntsman stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntsman
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.