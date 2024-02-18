Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,120,000 after purchasing an additional 345,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,214,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,764,000 after purchasing an additional 593,828 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,668,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,691,000 after buying an additional 634,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.50 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

