Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $194.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

