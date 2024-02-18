Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 6,410 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,274.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,274.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

NYSE PVH opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.19. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.77%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

