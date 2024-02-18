Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 921 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $187.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

