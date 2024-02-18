Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 60,494 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 60,494 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD stock opened at $231.57 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.24 and its 200 day moving average is $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

