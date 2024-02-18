IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $111.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $1,670,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

