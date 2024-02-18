Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $931.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

