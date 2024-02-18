Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $73,895.18 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Arista Networks Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $261.75 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.49.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
