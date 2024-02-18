Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $73,895.18 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $261.75 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

