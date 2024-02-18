Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,938 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30,065,742 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $29,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 59.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 60.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Illumina by 30.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 151,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $143.41 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

