Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCSG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $898.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 95,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 122,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

