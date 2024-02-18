Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading Down 2%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 30,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 27,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 19.27.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

