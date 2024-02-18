Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.69. 13,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 73,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

