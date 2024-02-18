Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $392,938,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.7 %

FBIN stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $81.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

