Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.40

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.46), with a volume of 804411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.37 ($0.06).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Drax Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 481.39.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

