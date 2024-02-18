Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,447 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $33,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

