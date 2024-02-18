Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $48,135.36 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 2,784 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Carole Ho sold 4,668 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $88,785.36.

On Friday, January 5th, Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,508,000 after buying an additional 236,702 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.