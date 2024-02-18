DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $153.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.92 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

