DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,517 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $237.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

