DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,517 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $132,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $496,611,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $2,782,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.59 and its 200-day moving average is $253.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $190.83 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

