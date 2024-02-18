DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $168.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

