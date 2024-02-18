DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $397.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

