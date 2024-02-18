DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $12.05 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $147.70 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $152.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

