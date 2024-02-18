DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.47% of Brady worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brady by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRC opened at $61.98 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

