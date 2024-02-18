DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.14 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $198.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

