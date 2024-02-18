DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

NYSE AMP opened at $397.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total transaction of $2,893,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total value of $2,893,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

