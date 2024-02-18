DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.30 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $153.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.92 and a one year high of $171.59.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

