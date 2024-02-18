DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,605 shares of company stock worth $8,968,225 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.88. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

