DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortis were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fortis by 78.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Trading Up 0.4 %

FTS opened at $39.27 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

