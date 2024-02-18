DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $87.51 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

