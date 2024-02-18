DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $555.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $544.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

