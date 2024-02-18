DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 126,356 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $8,748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,679 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $147.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

