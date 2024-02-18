DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,594 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

