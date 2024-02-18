Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $11.51 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

