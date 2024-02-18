Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,472 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $461,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,614,000 after buying an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

