Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 3,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Centamin Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

